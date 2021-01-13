Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master finally has been released in theatres on January 13 after much delay due to coronavirus pandemic. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film, which is one of the most anticipated films of 2021, has now leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites.

Within hours of the release Master full movie is leaked and is available online to watch. The leak comes at a time when the makers were already facing the issue of a few leaked scenes from the film a couple of days back. A case has been registered against the culprit who is said to be an employee of a digital company.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and appealed to fans to not to share the leaked clips on social media. He wrote, “Dear all…It’s been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it..Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.” Take a look at the tweet below:

It’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

However, this is not the first time that a full movie was leaked on piracy based websites. Previously, many Bollywood and South movies have been the victim of notorious piracy sites. Films like Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru among many other big films were leaked on piracy websites.

Talking about Lokesh Kanagaaj’s film Master, Thalapathy Vijay plays the role of John Durairaj who is an alcohol addict sent to a juvenile home to teach children for a period of 3 months. While there, he faces off with a deadly gangster played by Vijay Sethupathi, and their clash reportedly becomes the crux of the story. The film has received a quite an impressive opening at the box office.

The film is produced by Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has also released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and in Hindi. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles.

