Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut made a big announcement of making her 2019’s magnum opus into a franchise by proclaiming about Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. The story revolves around the warrior queen of Kashmir. Soon after the announcement was made, just within a few hours, author Ashish Kaul called out the flamboyant actress.

Advertisement

Kaul has accused Kangana of violating his sole rights. He claims of having exclusive rights of the story of Didda, on whom the film is based. He reveals that he had invited the Manikarnika actress to write a foreword for his book’s Hindi version last year, but never received a response.

Advertisement

While speaking to Times Of India, Ashish Kaul said, “Is it believable by any stretch of the imagination that a story and a book is being usurped by a renowned actor-turned-social activist? She (Kangana Ranaut) may even turn around and claim that Didda is a historical figure, which is true except the fact that no historian in the world, apart from Kalhan who wrote just two pages on her, and me, who has spent six years on research and documentation, who have information on her. I am deeply aghast that a person as aware, knowledgeable, and apparently a nationalist and a voice for causes, has chosen to belittle her image so.”

Ashish Kaul further added that he thinks Kangana Ranaut has been misguided, thus leading her to violate his sole rights.

“She has blatantly violated my sole rights; it is illegal and an absolute violation of the IPR and copyright laws of the same country that she swears by. I find it so brazen and hideous and I am still inclined to believe that Kangana Ranaut has been misguided,” Kaul added.

Let’s wait and see how Kangana Ranaut reacts to Kaul’s claims.

Must Read: Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Shaikh Back Together Or Has He Moved On With This Mystery Woman?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube