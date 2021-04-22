Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry right now. With the growing popularity of the actor, he has done some incredible work in the industry including shows and films like Mirzapur, Kaagaz, Ludo and Gangs Of Wasseypur to name a few. Back in 2017, the 44-year-old actor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and danced on Jagjit Singh’s ghazal and showed his ‘Launda Dance’ to the world.

Advertisement

Pankaj along with the cast of Bareilly Ki Barfi including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Seema Pahwa and Aswiny Iyer Tiwari appeared on the chat show.

Advertisement

Before joining the industry, Pankaj Tripathi did theatre for quite a long time. And back in those days, Kapil Sharma once saw him doing a dance on a ‘Ghazal’ and was very impressed by his performance. The host, in fact, requested him to perform the same on his show and the actor did.

Pankaj Tripathi, who hails from Bihar, revealed to host Kapil Sharma that the ‘Launda Dance’ form is quite popular in ‘Purvanchal’ and that’s when he learned it.

Pankaj Tripathi dances on Jagjit Singh’s ‘Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho’ and from his expressions to his dance moves everything about the actor was just so perfect and stole the show for everyone. The crowd including his co-actors and Kapil Sharma team burst into laughter and just couldn’t stop laughing.

Take a look at the video from The Kapil Sharma Show here:

Is there anything that this man can’t do? Every time he comes on the screen and no matter how hard we try, we are just glued to the television screens and can’t take our eyes off his performance.

Pankaj Tripathi, you are a synonym for brilliance and magnificence.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss’ Dipika Kakar & Husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s Mumbai Abode Screams Luxury At Its Peak – It’s So Pretty That Your Jaws Will Drop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube