If there is one thing that has dominated the mainstream headlines is the new casting of Karan Johar produced Dostana 2. Ever since it came out that Kartik Aaryan has been asked to leave, and the makers are looking for a new replacement, the film has grabbed all the spotlight. While Akshay Kumar was in the news yesterday, it is Rajkummar Rao today. And the speculations don’t seem to rest.

For the unversed, Dostana 2, to be directed by Collin D’Cunha earlier starred Kartik Aaryan alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. The three even shot for a 20-day schedule. Recently it was understood that the Dhamaka actor is parting his way, and the reason is the production house is upset with him. His unprofessional behaviour was allegedly blamed. Now it is being said that Rajkummar is taking over his role in the film.

If you are aware, Rajkummar Rao was the first choice when the film was announced 2 years ago. But later the actor was not able to get on board due to his prior commitments. Now a source close to Bollywood Hungama has said that the makers are considering Rao again.

“Dharma Productions is considering to bring Rajkummar Rao on board for Dostana 2. He was their first choice when the project was being made but at the time, he couldn’t do the film due to his dates. Now, that makers are keen on enlisting someone, they are once again thinking of Rao who was fit for the role. Interestingly, Rao and Janhvi Kapoor recently worked together in horror-comedy Roohi and have a great work rapport,” the source said.

The source further adds, “Karan Johar is still figuring out who to cast for the lead role. The director Collin D’Cunha is currently working making changes in the script, accordingly.”

Meanwhile in the statement that Dharma Production released on April 16, they wrote, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence-we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for official announcement soon.”

However, reports yesterday also had that Akshay Kumar is also being considered. Only time will tell. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

