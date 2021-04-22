COVID-19’s second wave has struck the country really hard and during such a testing period, there’s a need to fight the battle together. And yes, the same has been followed by Bollywood. While several celebrities are providing help to needy ones, now, the latest is that the vanity vans of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raksha Bandhan and Cirkus team have come to the rescue of police who is busy battling the pandemic for us.

Reportedly, Ketan Rawal is the one who owns vanity vans that are being used for the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Cirkus and Raksha Bandhan. He has now given those vans to the police for their use. Last year too, Rawal had helped female police officers with his vanity vans to freshen up.

Once the pandemic situation comes under the control and shoot starts, the vanity vans will be back on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raksha Bandhan and Cirkus, with proper sanitisation.

Meanwhile, daily wage workers are the biggest sufferers of the pandemic. Amongst such is a makeup artist named Naushad who was working on Salman Khan’s Antim. He now regrets joining the industry.

Naushad who is fondly called ‘makeup dada’ and worked last on Salman Khan’s ‘Antim’ is also going through a hard time and have taken loans from friends. “Aaj main regret kar raha hun ke kaunsi industry mein aa gaya. This is the biggest mistake of my life. Maybe I’d have been happy in another job and had the satisfaction of getting a fixed income. But going back [home] isn’t the solution. We’ve to stay here and wait for work,” says the makeup artist as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Hope this pandemic gets over quickly but till then, let’s fight with it together!

