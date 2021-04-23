American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones, which is one of the best television series of all time, frequent featured nudity and violence. Actress Emilia Clarke played the role of Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series.

Advertisement

While there were several explicit scenes that have been subject to criticism, one particular scene where Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen was r*ped by her new husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), received massive backlash. However, not many know that she was pranked while filming the controversial scene.

Advertisement

Emilia Clarke once appeared on The Graham Norton Show wherein she revealed that Jason Momoa, who played the role of Khal Drogo tried to “lighten the mood” for her before shooting the infamous se*ual-assault scene with her during season 1 of Game of Thrones.

Talking to Graham Norton, she said, “There was the lovely, uh, the lovely r*pe scene…so obviously, there’s nudity and you kind of have to try to lighten the mood. So he decided to not use a modesty sock but use a beautiful pink, fluffy sock.”

Emilia Clarke further joked, “So getting that close-up from me looking petrified, just like ‘I didn’t want it to happen’ [drew] lots of laughter—’It’s huge and it’s big and I don’t know what to do!'”. Watch the video below:

Even Game Of Thrones’ ‘Khal’ Jason Momoa once talked about the prank he at fan events. As reported by E! News, he said to the crowd, “She was like, ‘Jason has a fluffy pink thing on his penis. And they were like, “Momoa, we need to get this shot! We have to go!’ And I was like, ‘I’m the only f–ker in here naked! I don’t see anything more appropriate than me having a good time. I mean, this is awkward. Just let me make her laugh and I’ll try to get through this.'”

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Birthday Special: 10 Times The Super Model Set The Ramp On Fire

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube