Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker finally bid goodbye to the pro-wrestling world after spending a glorious three decades inside the ring. It was during the recent WWE pay per view i.e. Survivor Series, the arena saw the phenom for the last time. Every fan was emotional and happy at the same time, as the man who dedicated his cream years for the industry got the deserved farewell.

Apart from being brilliant inside the ropes, Mark had always been respected for his professionalism. He was one of the best pro-wrestlers to work with and was always there whenever the company needed him. In fact, despite being not in his best condition, he fought Wrestlemania matches with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. He had always been Vince McMahon‘s man.

With such loyalty towards his profession and WWE, The Undertaker was always said to get a good farewell and Survivor Series was dream come true for every fan. But can you guess, who planned the entire segment for the phenom? Well, it was none other than, the boss, Vince McMahon. Not just him, but even Triple H had contributed in planning a special moment for the beloved pro-wrestler, as per PWInsider’s Mike Johnson.

Right from the epic entrance to everything, Vince and Triple H left no stone unturned to pay respect for The Undertaker’s dedication towards pro-wrestling and the company. And without a doubt, he deserved every bit of the special night. Thank you, Taker!

Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Kane had entered WWE ThunderDome to show adulation to the man, followed by McMahon sharing a warm homage to one of the most legendary Superstars in WWE history.

The 55-year-old’s last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 36 when he and AJ Styles fought in a Boneyard match in April in which ‘The Deadman’ had emerged victorious.

John Cena took to Twitter to pay tribute to The Undertaker and said: “After three decades of The Undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in-ring moments and as a member of the WWE Universe, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30.”

