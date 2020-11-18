Actress Rebel Wilson reveals she used to have 3,000 calories on most days before she started her weight loss journey.

“Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” Wilson told people.com. She added: “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t use to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

The actress says does not believe that “every week is a healthy week”, adding: “Some weeks are just write-offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that”.

“I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance. I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden’. I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine,” she said.

The pandemic has also helped her with her weight loss.

“I really took it as a time to get really well-rested and de-stress. Because most of my stress is work-related,” she said.

It gave Wilson a chance to work with her mindset about food “bad habits to healthier ones”.

“I definitely think with the slow down, it did help,” she says. “I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times because I wasn’t loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love.”

The Aussie star in January declared that the year 2020 was going to be the ‘year of health’. Sticking to her words, she went on hiking, swimming and Boxing. Now the actress reveals that she is just 6.5lbs or three kilograms away from reaching her goal weight of 165lbs / 75kg (11.8st).

