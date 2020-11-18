Michael B. Jordan definitely enjoys a huge fan following, especially female ones. Although he has many titles and awards attached to his name, the recent one is very special.

Black Panther actor was named People’s magazine’s sexiest man alive on Tuesday. He apparently becomes the third Black actor in a row to be given the annual pop-culture honour. Continue reading further to know about his reaction.

Michael Jordan told People magazine in an interview that “It’s a good club to be part of.” The 33-year-old actor who is still single says that this title gave him a cool feeling. Jordan, whose title was announced on the TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, follows singer John Legend and British actor Idris Elba, who was named the sexiest man alive in 2019 and 2018.

For the unversed, Michael Jordan began his career as a child actor in TV shows like All My Children and rose steadily through Hollywood. But, he gave a breakthrough performance in the 2013 social justice drama Fruitvale Station, which changed his life. In 2015, he starred in the Rocky boxing sequel Creed and three years later took on villain Erik Killmonger opposite the late Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther.

The actor has been vocal in calling for greater diversity in Hollywood. His production company in 2018 was the first to publicly adopt inclusion riders, which stipulate that a film employs a diverse cast and crew.

Earlier this year, at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests over racial injustice, Michael Jordan teamed up with non-profit Color of Change and launched an initiative outlining concrete ways in which Hollywood could invest in Black stories and anti-racist content.

Talking about the title, Jordan said the women in his family are proud of his People Magazine title. “When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.” Check out his Instagram post below:

