Yesterday, Zack Snyder made his fans happy by sharing a new teaser trailer of Justice League. The new promo features a lot of unseen scenes from the previous one. It stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg). But Steppenwolf’s new look that was revealed has made fans excited AF.
Actor Ciarán Hinds voices Steppenwolf in JL. In Joss Whedon’s 2017 film, we saw his version of the supervillain. However, Zack’s bulked up, spikey and more evil-looking villain has intrigued fans. A lot of people took to their Twitter page to share their views.
One fan tweeted, “I was a bit sceptical at first, but I’m digging Steppenwolf’s new design for the Snyder’s cut of JUSTICE LEAGUE.”
Another person shared, “ZACK SAID STEPPENWOLF IS GONNA TAKE HIS ARMOR OFF AND WE’RE GONNA SEE HIM NAKED”.
Some even made fun of it and shared memes.
Check out the tweets below:
ZACK SAID STEPPENWOLF IS GONNA TAKE HIS ARMOR OFF AND WE’RE GONNA SEE HIM NAKED 🥵🔥🍆 pic.twitter.com/sedqgVFk8N
— franco of rivia (@ARKHAMSKlNG) November 17, 2020
Knives Out (2019, Dir. @rianjohnson) pic.twitter.com/ZK8HzL7Tnh
— Joe Starr (@joestarr187) November 17, 2020
Steppenwolf just turned on ray tracing pic.twitter.com/b7iCSCpNMF
— Gabe Goffin (@GabeGoffin) November 17, 2020
I was a bit skeptical at first, but I'm digging Steppenwolf's new design for the Snyder's cut of JUSTICE LEAGUE. pic.twitter.com/KaoZaknw1R
— Herman Dhaliwal (@hermandhaliwal) November 17, 2020
Movie Executives: So Mr Synder, how many spikes do you want on steppenwolf?
Zack Snyder: Yes https://t.co/7CYX8jKRwN
— Lenguy (@lenguy4) November 17, 2020
Zack Snyder's Steppenwolf vs. Joss Whedon's Steppenwolf#JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/SAkEXyoRvJ
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 17, 2020
NOW THERE'S A STEPPENWOLF! #UsUnited pic.twitter.com/uM7EegMK2f
— adi (@WubbaLubba_DD) November 17, 2020
“Darkseid and Steppenwolf look ugly and weird”
Geez I guess evil aliens who want to do nothing but destroy worlds are supposed to look adorable and cute…
Seriously when are y’all gonna stop saying this crap?! 🤦♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/zaRGdgJjLe
— Jay (@BlackJesterO) November 17, 2020
so that Steppenwolf design huh pic.twitter.com/H3zZ9JbeM0
— Noah ⎊ (@NoahIdeaFilms) November 17, 2020
Meanwhile, Justice League will be a 4 part long series. Snyder Cut is all set to release on HBO Max next year on September 5. Reports of part 2 are already grabbing headlines. Recently, news of Dwayne Johnson wanting to be a part of part 2 as Black Adam came out. However, there is no confirmation about the same yet.
Did you like Steppenwolf’s look better than the one in Joss Whedon’s JL? Do let us know in the comments section below.
