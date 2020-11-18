Yesterday, Zack Snyder made his fans happy by sharing a new teaser trailer of Justice League. The new promo features a lot of unseen scenes from the previous one. It stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg). But Steppenwolf’s new look that was revealed has made fans excited AF.

Actor Ciarán Hinds voices Steppenwolf in JL. In Joss Whedon’s 2017 film, we saw his version of the supervillain. However, Zack’s bulked up, spikey and more evil-looking villain has intrigued fans. A lot of people took to their Twitter page to share their views.

One fan tweeted, “I was a bit sceptical at first, but I’m digging Steppenwolf’s new design for the Snyder’s cut of JUSTICE LEAGUE.”

Another person shared, “ZACK SAID STEPPENWOLF IS GONNA TAKE HIS ARMOR OFF AND WE’RE GONNA SEE HIM NAKED”.

Some even made fun of it and shared memes.

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Justice League will be a 4 part long series. Snyder Cut is all set to release on HBO Max next year on September 5. Reports of part 2 are already grabbing headlines. Recently, news of Dwayne Johnson wanting to be a part of part 2 as Black Adam came out. However, there is no confirmation about the same yet.

Did you like Steppenwolf’s look better than the one in Joss Whedon’s JL? Do let us know in the comments section below.

