Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may tie the knot sooner than expected. The couple who dated for five years announced their engagement on October 27. Since then, they are having a gala time together.

Well, some of the close friends of Blake and Gwen reveal that the lovely couple might be tying the knot at the end of the year. Continue reading further to get all the scoop about their wedding.

A close pal of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani revealed “Blake and Gwen are thinking about doing a couple of things, both intimate and a big party with friends down the line after COVID is done with for their wedding plans. They want family and friends to be involved in their big day, but there are obviously details changing day in and day out. They are busy working right up until Christmas, but they have thought of possibly doing something at the end of the year with themselves and close family.”

“They took their time, and the engagement part of things was perfect. So whatever they decide for their marriage day is going to be in Gwen’s hands and just as perfect.” Gwen Stefani has three sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale. Blake Shelton has taken to the father role like a pro. “Her kids are going to be a part of [the wedding party], she wants it to be such a special day and Blake is all for what Gwen wants because they want this to be their forever.”

A second source close to the country music star said, “Blake is being pretty tight-lipped about sharing any wedding details at this point because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises. Blake and Gwen have always played by their own rules so their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got married by the end of this year. Especially with everything going on with COVID, they could possibly tie the knot in the chapel on their ranch where Blake proposed to Gwen, surrounded by just their loved ones. When Blake popped the question, he was more than ready to get married so that’s always a possibility and it might make the most sense.”

So now we know one thing for sure that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might get married soon.

