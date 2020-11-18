While Daniel Craig’s goodbye as the iconic James Bond might have been extended for a year, the buzz about who the successor will be is nowhere around fading. As many names continue to appear time and again in the headlines, the latest actor to express his wish to play the fan favourite character is John Boyega. The actor in an interview has opened up on the same, and below is all you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, No Time To Die will be the last movie where Daniel Craig will be playing James Bond. While it will be an emotional moment, the studio had to be quick in finding a replacement for the actor—several names from Idris Alba to Henry Cavill, even Harry Styles. The latest addition in the list happens to be Boyega who is excited if it happens.

As per We Got This Covered, it all began when Black Panther star Letitia Wright said she would love to see John Boyega play James Bond. The actor who plays Shuri in the studio’s revolutionary film, said, “I’d say Boyega because I know he would love it, you know? Daniel is the, he’s the, ‘Do the work and stay behind…You know he likes to stay low key. So, that’s too much. He can still play Bond too. But, I know John Boyega would just, yeah.”

Reacting to the same is John Boyega himself now. The actor who is excited says he would want to show the world something different, but has a condition. He said, “Hey, listen. [With] Steve McQueen directing, let’s do this. We could show them something different. We still bring that sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But, we could do something with that.”

The conversation around the fact the next James Bond should be a man of colour has been evident for a long time now. With Idris Elba into consideration and John Boyega expressing his wish, it does seem the day is too far away when the 007 title will be succeeded by an actor of colour.

What are your thoughts on John Boyega playing James Bond? Let us know in the comments section below.

