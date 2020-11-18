The biggest reason we are excited for Justice League is that it brings together Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) as they battle the sinister Darkseid. On Tuesday, to mark the third anniversary of superhero film Justice League, Zack Snyder has finally released a new trailer of for his cut in colour as well as in black and white.

For the unversed, the movie will release in four, one-hour episodes on HBO Max in 2021. It happened after fans campaigned for Snyder’s cut. Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s first trailer came in August but unfortunately, it was removed from YouTube due to some music right issues for the use of Leonard Cohen`s “Hallelujah.”

Now the music right issues have been resolved and the black and white trailer is back with the song. In the trailer, we see several new additions to the last one that was released. Be it more scenes with Cyborg or Hippolyta aka Connie Nielsen looking fierce and Aquaman going toe-to-toe with a mysterious figure. Have a look at the trailer here.

Speaking about the new director’s cut of the Justice League which will include more scenes with core cast as well as Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, and Diane Lane, Jared Leto aka Joker has also shot some new scenes for the movie.

Meanwhile, Justice League’s cinematographer Fabian Wagner has also shared some behind the scene pictures on his social media handle. The pictures feature some early costume tests that were shot with the core cast. While uploading the pictures, Wagner wrote in the caption, “Some very early costume tests that we shot against a painted backdrop and a small piece of set #aquaman #jasonmomoa #vulko #willamdafoe #theflash #ezramiller #behindthescenes #cinematography #fujix100f #usunited #justiceleague”

