One Marvel film whose shooting is going on in full swing is Spider-Man 3. The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker. This is his 3rd solo film with the MCU. Everyone is excited to watch the threequel after how shockingly things ended in Spider-Man: Far From Home last year.

When the star cast started shooting for the film in Atlanta, they took to their social media pages to share their excitement. As they are busy shooting, the actors haven’t posted anything big. However, a video from the sets is going viral on the internet.

A video is going viral on the internet from the shooting location of Spider-Man 3. In the video, our superhero along with a girl is performing a wire stunt. The two can be seen taking a long jump from a raised platform.

The video is shot from a distance. Hence, one cannot see who is the other person with Peter Parker. However, because of the clothes, it is assumed that it’s Zendaya along with Tom Holland. Well, this stunt is reminding us of the mid-credit scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the working title of Spider-Man 3 is Serenity Now. Yes, it’s another Seinfeld themed title just like the first two films had. Filmmaker Jon Watts is helming the movie. The film also stars Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei.

Actor Jamie Foxx will reprise the role of supervillain Electro in Tom Holland starrer. The actor had himself shared the news on his Instagram page which he deleted later. Jamie will play Electro for the second time as he first appeared as the Marvel supervillain in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

There are also reports of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange appearing in Spider-Man 3. Former Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are also expected to join the shoot. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Are you excited to see Tom and Zendaya in action? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

