Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always been grabbing headlines for their relationship. They have always been one such couple making it to the headlines for having marital problems. So, are they heading for a divorce?

The news of trouble in their marriage spread like wildfire after Kanye’s breakdowns during his Presidential campaigns. While things seemed to be normal again between KimYe, the latest report stated that the beauty mogul is in the middle of planning to divorce husband. Continue reading further for all the scoop!

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are planning a secret divorce summit to work out the details of a possible divorce. As per the report, an insider said that the beauty mogul wants to set the real guidelines for saving her marriage. And, in case Kim can’t do that, the source in the report said that she wants to understand what her divorce with West would look like.

As the report has surfaced days after Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday bash, a source in the report said, “She didn’t want anything to spoil [the party].” The insider also opened up on Kim’s reaction to the gift Kanye gave her, which was a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian. The source claimed, “She was beyond touched by the gesture, even if her fans and a lot of her friends thought it was creepy,” and added, “It’s made her want to find a way to make the marriage work.”

But, it looks like Kim is in no mood to get back. If the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wanted to make things work with Kanye, why would she be trying to outline how a divorce with him would look like. Even though KimYe has had a tough year, with Kanye’s breakdowns, Kardashian is standing strong.

Speaking of the gift that Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian on her Birthday, it was very special to her, and she also penned a heartfelt post thanking him. She does not bother about what everyone says, and her post says how touched she was with the rapper’s gift.

Do you think Kim and Kanye are really heading for a divorce?

