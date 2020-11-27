Yesterday, it was confirmed that actor Mads Mikkelsen will be the new Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. The actor was hired after Johnny Depp was asked to resign from the franchise. Warner Bros had asked the actor to so as he lost the libel case again The Sun. The actor’s fans are outraged as WB didn’t fire Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.’

Advertisement

The rumours of Mads being the new Grindelwald started off as a rumour. However, yesterday, it was confirmed. The Doctor Strange actor’s casting has received mixed reactions. But it looks like Johnny’s fans are not at all pleased with it. In fact, they have threatened to boycott the threequel.

Advertisement

A lot of Johnny Depp fans took to their social media pages to express their anger towards the Warner Bros and Fantastic Beasts 3 makers. One person tweeted, “I like Mads but no matter who replaces Depp, I’m not watching the movie. Firing him was an insult. And though Mads is a good actor, his aura doesn’t fit the character. Grindelwald has this mischief that we saw briefly in the books. That kind of charm that Depp portrays flawlessly”.

Another fan wrote, “so tired of opening this app and not seeing news about Johnny Depp’s return as Grindelwald”.

“I will not pay you until you give Johnny Depp back his role in Fantastic Beasts, and besides, nobody is better at playing Grindelwald than my favorite actor himself!,” tweeted another fan.

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp had taken to his Instagram page to announce that he is no more a part of Fantastic Beasts 3 and the franchise overall. The actor had shared, “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request. The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

Fantastic Beasts 3 stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol and Ezra Miller.

What do you have to say about the new Geller Grindelwald? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Must Read: Zac Efron Is Single Again? Actor Splits With Vanessa Valladares After 5 Months!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube