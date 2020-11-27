The weekend is almost here and so is our recommendations for top horror movies of Netflix. Movies like Hush, His House, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer have made it to this top 10 list. So, this list won’t necessarily contain all the mainstream options but will try to accommodate some of the hidden gems. Let’s take a look at the top 10 horror movies on Netflix (in a random order):

Advertisement

The Ritual

Advertisement

Starting with definitely one of the scariest horror movies on Netflix, The Ritual is about four friends with a long-standing — but strained — connection. They take a hiking trip into the Swedish wilderness, from which they may never return.

Apostle

Apostle is a British period horror film written and directed by Gareth Evans. The movie follows a British man as he attempts to rescue his sister from an evil cult on a remote island.

Hush

A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears on her window.

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

A surgeon’s carefully curated life edges towards disaster when a troubled teenage boy with mysterious motives begins to impose himself on his family.

1922

A rancher conspires to murder his wife for financial gain and convinces his teenage son to participate. It’s based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name.

Creep 2

A female video artist finds the perfect character for a sensational piece, but the subject of her dreams soon reveals his insidious side.

#Alive

As a grisly virus rampages a city, a lone man stays locked inside his apartment, digitally cut off from the world and desperate to find a way out.

Under The Shadow

During the Iran-Iraq conflict, a Tehran woman caring for her daughter while her husband is at war is gradually convinced that evil spirits are at work.

His House

As a young couple from war-torn South Sudan seeks asylum and a fresh start in England, they’re tormented by a sinister force living in their new home.

The Invitation

A man accepts an invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, an unsettling affair that reopens old wounds and creates new tensions. This is definitely a must-watch if you’re planning to watch horror movies on Netflix.

Must Read: Breaking Bad To Ozark, 6 Best Netflix Series To Watch If You Are A Fan Of Crime Genre

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube