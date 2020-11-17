Netflix is one of the most loved OTT platforms and the reason is simple. It provides its subscribers with a huge library of amazing content. You can sit down and binge watch Netflix series for days and weeks without getting bored. And even after that, you’ll keep on getting suggestions for more and more brilliant content.

That’s not even the best part! It is that the platform continues to enhance its library with new and old shows/films which means more fun.

Since it’s a task to browse through Netflix library and pick that one ‘top Netflix series’, we are here for you. If you are a fan of the Crime genre, we bring you a list of 6 excellent series which you won’t be able to stop watching once you begin. In case you haven’t watched these serials on Netflix, you must watch them now. And if you have already watched, let us know which is the best web series on Netflix according to you.

Breaking Bad

Created by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad is one of the best shows on Netflix and among the highest-rated ones on IMDB. The show is based on a character named Walter White and his mindblowing transformation from a chemistry professor to a drug lord.

The 5 seasons long series keeps you with it during its run but the most fascinating part is that its characters will stay with you even after that. Breaking Bad is a great example of brilliant writing and engaging drama.

Starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks among others the show is currently streaming on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders

Created by Steven Knight, the series debuted in 2013 and has 5 seasons as of now. Peaky Blinders is a historic British crime drama set in the early 1900s and is loosely based on a real gang of the same which was active in Birmingham, England in that time.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Tom Hardy among others, it’s a slow burner which grows on your mind like anything. Each season of the show has 6 episodes and the 6th season is awaited. It’s a brilliant idea to watch all the 5 seasons this pandemic before the 6th one arrives.

Mindhunter

The American crime drama and psychological thriller takes you inside the FBI and makes you a part of the interrogation of some of the most horrific serial killers. As you watch the show and get introduced to those serial killers, you come to know why and how they attempt killing people so mercilessly and what makes them enjoy it.

Mindhunter makes you understand the root cause of some of the most sinful crimes with absolute brilliance. Created by Joe Penhall, the series has 2 seasons and stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Hannah Gross & Cotter Smith among others.

Better Call Saul

After the grand success of Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan along with Bob Odenkirk made a spin-off titled Better Call Saul. The much-loved series is a great example of excellent storytelling and revolves around the transformation of Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul has 5 seasons so far and 6th season is coming up next year. Along with Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman, the show also has other Breaking Bad characters like Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) which makes it super interesting.

Ozark

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark revolves around money laundering and how a financial advisor Martin Byrde have to do it for a gangster after his partner gets caught while cheating. To make the big money laundering operation successful, he takes his family in the Lake of the Ozarks region and what follows is an interesting and thrilling drama.

The slow burner show has 3 seasons and 4th is on the cards. It stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner & Julia Garner and others.

Money Heist

The Spanish Heist drama is one of the most popular series worldwide. The 4th part of the show released this year amid pandemic and became a huge hit. The 5th one is in making right now.

Created by the show stars Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente among others. Álvaro Morte’s Professor character has become iconic in last few years and people on social media can’t get over him.

