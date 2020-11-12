The recent decision to put OTT platforms under the Information and Broadcasting ministry has created havoc in the industry. Filmmakers such as Hansal Mehta, Reema Kagti and more have openly spoken against the government’s move to put OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar, as well as online news and current affairs content under the ministry. Read the article to know more.

While many content creators are opposing the decision, there are some platforms who look forward to working with the I&B ministry to implement the efforts towards self-regulation.

MX Player’s CEO Karan Bedi said to PTI, “As responsible content creators, we want to ensure this act not only takes cognisance of the nature of the content being released, but also ensures that we safeguard creativity in this rapidly growing sector.”

While many other OTT Platforms have refused to comment on the development when asked, Hansal Mehta said, “This desperation for control of free speech and expression does not augur well. I am currently very disappointed.”

Reema Kagti who is famous for making series like Made In Heaven and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd says, “It puts Indian content creators at a disadvantage when they are competing on the world stage. I don’t know what one can do…I don’t know the legal ramifications of this. It is too premature to talk what can be done. We should wait and hope things will get clear when the guidelines or whatever is the intent comes into play.”

Reema Kagti added, “However, nothing specific has been said regarding censorship, except that it is coming under the ambit of I&B ministry. I should wait to hear what exactly this means.”

Alankrita Shrivastava, who is famous for making Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare said, “I believe there should be no censorship regardless of the medium. Films and series can be age certified and classified but a free and democratic country should let its adult citizens decide what they would like to watch or not watch in a theatre, or on their phones and computers. The choice must belong to the citizen.”

