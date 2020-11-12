Nysa Devgn is quite popular on social media as she’s often spotted out and about in the city. Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s 17-year-old daughter is studying in Singapore but is home right now due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Lately, an unseen video of Nysa dancing and twerking with her friends is going viral on the internet and fans are in awe of it.

A fan page account of Nysa Devgn has shared the video which features the 17-year-old with two of her friends and making a TikTok video. Nysa’s dance steps are quite classy and impressive, we must say.

The fan page has over 91k followers on Instagram and the video has over 17k likes. Take a look at it here:

Nysa Devgn is wearing a white crop top with a pair of boyfriend jeans with soft makeup and kept her hair open. The 17-year-old did steal the limelight in the video with her groovy moves and twerk.

A while ago, on Daughter’s Day, father Ajay Devgn shared a heartfelt post on Instagram and captioned it, “My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl 🤗 #HappyDaughtersDay”

Kajol also keeps sharing pictures with her daughter every now and then on her official Instagram account.

The paparazzi culture in India has rapidly grown in the last few years. Be it Taimur Ali Khan or Inaaya Naumi Kemmu or Ajay’s kids, the exposure to be in the limelight because of their fans is quite high. A while ago, the Singham actor spoke to a daily and said, “I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone. Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don’t think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it’s very sad when such things happen.”

We would totally agree with Ajay Devgn here. Did y’all like Nysa Devgn’s TikTok video? Tell us in the comments below.

