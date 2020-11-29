Selena Gomez has gone through a lot of ups and downs in her life. But one incident that changed everything for her, as well as, her loyal fans is lupus. The Rare Beauty owner underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 and it was BFF Francia Raisa who saved her. The show Saved By The Bell reboot created a mockery about it all. As expected, Selenators are now left furious.

For the unversed, Saved By The Bell reboot recently began streaming in the US. In the six-episode of the series, there remain two instances that mock Selena’s kidney transplant. From the bittersweet relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber to former BFF Demi Lovato, the writers have spared nothing.

In one of the instances, the supporting cast of the Saved By The Bell reboot could be seen in an argument over Selena Gomez’s donor. “I know for a fact that Selena Gomez’s kidney donor was Justin Bieber‘s mom,” one of the characters says. To this, another reacts, “God I wish that I had my phone so I could prove it.” Another says, “Prove what? That you’re an idiot. It was Demi Lovato’s kidney. They’re best friends… like you and I were.”

In another scene, a character goes onto say, “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” Well, after all the insensitive content, one can only expect fans and well-wishers to be left furious. And this is what exactly happened. Several users took to social media and backlashed the makers for creating a joke of such a sensitive happening and ‘Respect Selena Gomez’ began trending on Twitter.

Amidst all the trolling and hatred, the makers of Saved By The Bell reboot finally responded and issued a public apology. Peacock, the streaming service along with NBC Universal and executive producers, apologized.

“We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC,” the statement reads.

Francia Raisa too broke her silence on the matter. She tweeted, “Appreciate the apology but let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall.”

