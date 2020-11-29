Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham upped the temperature by sporting red lips in her latest photo.

She often goes for nude lip colour in her photos on social media, but in her latest Instagram photo, she has opted for red lips to promote her make-up range, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In addition to her bold lips, Victoria Beckham wore a vest top with a pair of dark skinny jeans.

Check out Victoria Beckham’s post below:

Victoria and her family showed support for singer Elton John’s AIDS Foundation as they donned charity T-shirts on Friday, ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1. She designed the T-shirt along with the foundation.

The T-shirts feature a signed 1974 polaroid print of Elton.

Victoria Beckham had captioned the family montage: “This special T-shirt was made in collaboration with @ejaf and my dear friends @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish and 50% of all sales will go straight to @ejaf to help them to continue funding their amazing work. xx vb.”

