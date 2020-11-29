December is around the corner and the Indian box office is all set to see three major films. Yes, we are talking about Tenet, Indoo Ki Jawani and Wonder Woman 1984.

Advertisement

The month will start with a bang as Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited sci-fi will hit cinemas on Dec 4. A week after Tenet, Bollywood film Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal & Mallika Dua will release. And then on Dec 18 or Dec 25 will see the release of Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot in lead.

Advertisement

As Indian Box Office sets for a comeback and pins hopes on these 3 films, we asked our readers to vote for their most awaited December film. The results are now out and below is all you want to know.

The poll which was started on Dec 26 got 421 votes and 44.7% of those went in the favour of Tenet. Yes, Christopher Nolan directorial is clearly the most awaited film for the audience. And why not? They have been waiting for it for a long time now. The film released in almost all the countries in August and September. It was only India which was pending and the film will finally hit the cinemas here.

The international cast of Tenet includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. The film will release in Indian cinemas in various languages i.e. English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

After Tenet, it looks like Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 is going to be the best attraction of Dec. The Patty Jenkins directorial has got votes from 40.1% readers. Well, not so far from Tenet.

Indoo Ki Jawaani has got a little support as there are 15.2% of people who consider it their most awaited of the month.

Well, we can’t wait for all the three films to release and see how much audience they can bring back to theatres in this tough period. What are your thoughts? Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Melissa McCarthy On Nicole Kidman: “As You Get To Know Her & You’re Like, ‘She’s weird!’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube