Everyone who watched Spider-Man: Far From Home knows that Spider-Man 3 will be full of adventures and challenges. In the mid-credits scene, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) ploys against Peter Parker (Tom Holland). We see that J Jonah Jameson (played by JK Simmons) tells the public about the superhero’s real identity as Peter Parker. He is also accused of causing the deadly attacks during that time.

Just like Peter Parker, even the audience was mind-blown with this twist. But it looks like the makers have figured out a way to resolve this issue. The assumption is made on the basis of the casting for the threequel.

As we all know Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange will make an appearance in Spider-Man 3. Earlier, it was reported that he will bring the other two Peter Parkers – Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to help Tom Holland’s character fight against Jamie Foxx’s Electro. But it looks like the Master of Mystic Arts will also help in Peter’s identity revelation problem.

As reported by We Got This Covered’s theory, Doctor Strange will use his powers to erase people’s memory of knowing who Spider-Man is. So far, it is not yet known how it will happen. We will only get to know once we watch Spider-Man 3.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Tom’s third solo Marvel film is currently taking place in Atlanta. His co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have also joined the shooting. They will be shooting in Atlanta for quite a few months.

A latest report that had mentioned that for the first time, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker may kill someone in Spider-Man 3. As fans are aware, Peter Parker has a ‘no kill’ rule. The person he might be killing will be associated with his on screen best friend Neds.

What do you think of this theory of how Spidey will clear his name in the threequel? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

