The world is desperately waiting for MCU’s next films to arrive and the 3rd part of Spider-Man starring Tom Holland in the lead is one of the most awaited upcoming ones. As the lockdown restrictions are being laid off, many films and TV shows have started filming. Spider-Man 3 is also one among them and it’s shooting kick-started recently.

Tom himself took to Instagram and revealed that he was in Atlanta for Spider-Man 3. His Insta story update made the fans excited. The actor recently shared a boomerang video too in which he can be seen dressed up in his Spider-Man suit.

In the video, Tom Holland is showing off his dance movies. With green screen behind him and the crew preparing him for the set, he’s standing and shaking his body. Now the latest update is that MCU’s Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch has also reached Atlanta to shoot Spider-Man 3.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s personal stylist Donald McInnes shared the update on social media by sharing a space where he’ll probably style the actor.

It was revealed earlier in October that Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role of Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3. Cumberbatch’s casting marks the third major crossover between the films produced by Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man movies.

The move puts Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s mentor, which was previously carried out by Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), reported hollywoodreporter.com.

With Jon Watts returning to direct the third part, the film brings back Zendaya as Mary Jane Watson, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jacob Batalon as Peter Parker’s friend Ned.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for a theatre release on December 17, 2021. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will release on March 25, 2022.

