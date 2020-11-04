He’s back in action to save the neighbourhood. The shooting of Spider-Man 3 is going on in full swing for the past few days. Actors Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, have started shooting for the Marvel film in Atlanta. The actors earlier took to their social media pages to tease the fans.

MCU fans are hoping that the actors keep sharing pics and videos from the sets. Well, good news for all the Spidey and Tom fans. The Devil All The Time actor shared a boomerang video dressed up in his Spider-Man suit.

In the video, Tom Holland is showing off his dance movies. With green screen behind him and the crew preparing him for the set, he’s standing and shaking his body. It looks like the actor is having a lot of fun shooting for Spider-Man 3. Amazingly, we got to see him soon in the Spidey suit.

This video is definitely a treat to all the MCU fans. After all, this year was a bummer when it comes to movies. This Spider-Man 3 set video will cheer all the fans for sure.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, there are a lot of speculations regarding the threequel. The first one being Jamie Foxx reprising Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The actor had shared a post confirming that he is a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe against the new Peter Parker. However, the actor immediately deleted his post on Instagram.

The second speculation is about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man 3. Apparently, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will join Tom Holland’s Spidey and bring help from the former Spider-Man actors to fight Electro. While all these rumours left the fans excited, Marvel Studios is yet to confirm the same.

What do you think of Tom’s dance in the video? Are you excited to see him in action again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

