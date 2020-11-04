Christopher Nolan Backs Tenet Box Office Run: “Studios Are Drawing The Wrong Conclusions”

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was amongst the highly-anticipated films across the globe. Unfortunately, it suffered due to COVID- 19 pandemic and witness its release post theatres reopening in some regions. While there’s still a big chunk of the market that remains closed, trade experts and box office enthusiasts have declared the film as an underperformer.

Contrary to various such opinions, Nolan has backed his critically acclaimed film and said that he is thrilled with the box office performance. He said that critics need to look at the brighter picture that the film is attracting the audience despite corona scare.

Speaking to Los Angeles Times, Christopher Nolan said, “Warner Bros. released Tenet and I’m thrilled that it has made almost $350 million. I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release, that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much-needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting or rebuilding our business, in other words.”

Tenet maker Christopher Nolan further added that everyone needs to accept the current situation and move on from past records. He quoted, “If you’re talking about the acceleration of existing trends, that’s something I started reading right at the beginning of the pandemic. And it ignores the reality that 2019 was the biggest year for theatrical films in history. They’d made the most money. The admissions were huge. So to me, it’s much more about: What’s the new reality we’re living in? Long term, moviegoing is a part of life, like restaurants and everything else. But right now, everybody has to adapt to a new reality.”

Meanwhile, Tenet has done a business of $341.6 million so far and the contribution of the US is just $52.5 million. Since the US has been the most affected country by COVID-19, the number can be called reasonable. Especially because a big country like China which has practically recovered from the pandemic has contributed just $66.4 million.

