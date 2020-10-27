Tenet Box Office: Top 10 Performing Countries For Christopher Nolan's Film, Where Will India Stand?

Tenet is almost close to its run at the worldwide box office but before that, all eyes are now on its release in India. The Christopher Nolan directorial released in extremely troubled times and the result is visible to everyone.

Advertisement

Tenet has done a business of $341.6 million so far and the contribution of the US is just $52.5 million. Since the US has been the most affected country by COVID-19, the number can be called reasonable. Especially because a big country like China which has practically recovered from the pandemic has contributed just $66.4 million.

Here’s a list of Top 10 performing countries for Tenet according to Box Office Mojo.

Advertisement

1) China: $66.4 million

2) US: $52.5 million

3) Japan: $23.1 million

4) UK: $22.4 million

5) France: $22.3 million

6) Germany: $18.8 million

7) South Korea: $15.6 million

8) Russia: $11.2 million

9 Spain: $8.8 million

10) Netherlands: $8.6 million

Now in India, even though none of Christopher Nolan films have done good business but Tenet is carrying huge expectations. It will be interesting to see how much business the film will do when it will finally release in theatres amid pandemic. The new release date of the film for India hasn’t been announced yet.

Do you think Tenet will get India as one of its top-performing countries?

Meanwhile, Tenet is 3rd highest-grossing film of 2020 worldwide. It is only behind Bad Boys For Life ($426.5 million) & The Eight Hundred ($460.7 million). Crossing these films too wouldn’t have been difficult for Tenet if it released after the pandemic.

If we talk about the all-time highest grossers, Tenet is 413th highest-grossing film ever globally. It has recently crossed biggies like Batman Forever ($336.56 million), 300: Rise of an Empire ($337.58 million) and others. The next targets of the film are xXx: Return of Xander Cage ($346.1 million), The Mask ($351.5 million) etc.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others in important roles. The film has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. The trailer of the action thriller gives a glimpse into the mission that the protagonist secret agents, essayed by Pattinson and Washington, embark on, in a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

The film has been shot across seven countries i.e. India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates related to Tenet and other films.

Must Read: The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Did Ryan Phillippe Indirectly Asked The US Host To Be Kind?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube