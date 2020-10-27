The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Did Ryan Phillippe Indirectly Asked The US Host To Be Kind?

Ellen DeGeneres has been in the headlines for quite some time now, all thanks to her chat show The Ellen DeGeneres show. Several accusations against her and the working environment were made. Many came in support of the chat show host while many were against her. The recent one to take a dig at the host is Ryan Phillippe.

The actor threw shade at Ellen on Instagram. This may not only have shocked the fans, but even the chat show host may have been a little surprised. Wondering what did the actor do? Well, then continue reading further.

According to reports in E! News, Ryan Phillippe may have some cruel intentions when he set off on his jog this weekend. The actor threw shade at talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on Instagram. He posted to his Instagram Story a selfie that he took in front of an Ellen DeGeneres Show poster, writing for the caption, “And remember to be kind… Wait.”

Well, anyone will understand that it was rather a pointed dig at Ellen DeGeneres whose talk show was the subject of controversy this year.

For the unversed, In July, multiple former and current employees claimed that the Ellen DeGeneres show set was a toxic workplace. This had prompted Warner Bros. and a third party company to look into the allegations.

Ellen went on to write that she was disappointed to learn of the claims being made by employees. She stated, “For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly, some didn’t. That will now change, and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

While Ellen DeGeneres herself was never the subject of accusations of any sort, the host apologised for not doing more to prevent wrongdoing on the set of her show. During the 18th season premiere, she told the audience, “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

Ellen also acknowledged the rumours about her being rude, sharing that her “be kind” credo puts her in “a tricky position.”

