Oscar Isaac might return to his superhero arena after a long time. The actor has been approached to play lead man in Marvel’s series on Disney Plus titled Moon Knight. Isaac will be portraying the character of Marc Spector aka Moon Knight, who is a man on a mission and a unique and different Marvel character from the ones we have seen so far. Read on to know more about the same.

For the unversed, Moon Knight, who is a quite popular comic character, is a mercenary who is brought back to life by an Egyptian moon god one fine day. The moon god wants him to be his avenging fist. For a very brief span of time and even quite a few occasions today as well, Moon Knight is referred to as the Marvel’s Batman.

Oscar Isaac if turns true, will be playing the character that is also mentally unstable. Moon Knight suffers multiple personality disorder. It will be fun to see him play the part. While the X-Men fans who were missing Isaac are happy, there will be contradictory opinions about his casting. If you know, there was a movement in which fans wanted Keanu Reeves to play the hero, and he was even speculated to be shortlisted.

Jeremy Slater, the man behind Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, has been roped in to headline the project. He will be the lead in the writing department of the show.

While talking about Moon Knight, Slater as per Comicbook said, “I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot. It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy.”

Jeremy Slater added, “And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

Moon Knight joins the long list of anticipated shows from Marvel on Disney Plus. The list already includes WandaVision, Ms Marvel, Loki and others. As for Oscar Isaac, the star will be next seen in Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune.

