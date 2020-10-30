This year has been one of the worst years the human race has ever been through. Besides, COVID-19 global pandemic, there’s one more reason for it is that our favourite movies got pushed or delayed including Marvel movies. And adding to it is this revealation by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Marvel’s Black Widow was supposed to release in May this year because of the global lockdown, it got pushed to April 2021. That’s a long time, right?

When Avengers: Infinity War was released, Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange had one regret that he revealed. In an interview with Uproxx, the British actor revealed that he regrets not watching audiences reaction by sneaking into a movie screening.

When Benedict was told that the audiences were surprised and screaming at the ending of the film, the Sherlock Holmes actor was like, “Oh, you’re serious?”

The Doctor Strange actor then added, “This is my biggest regret of that whole time is that I didn’t sneak in to see people’s reaction. And I wish I had. I really do. I really wish I’d done that. And I think it was such a long press tour, by the time my family got me home I was well and truly on holiday and with them. Or was I working? Geez, I can’t even remember anymore. I think I had a tiny break and then I was riding into doing a TV drama about Brexit. But yeah, it’s my biggest regret of that whole experience. And there aren’t that many regrets, because it was a wild ride. I mean, just selling that movie by not being able to say anything. But the places we got to go – and it was very cool. I know other people who did it. I think Tom Holland did it. I know Mark Ruffalo took his children because he then FaceTimed us from the cinema.”

Benedict said, “loved watching stuff with an American audience” for their reactions. We mean, who wouldn’t? The Sherlock actor also revealed that his wife, Sophie Hunter was equally shocked at the ending of the film and said, “…my wife was in shock, you know? She still is. She can’t get over it. I think she really quite fancies Doctor Strange and he’s gone. I said, “Baby, he’s gone. There’s no more Doctor Strange. He’s gone. That’s it.”

No matter how many times you watch Infinity War or Endgame, our reaction is always the same. Talking about the same, Benedict Cumberbatch said, “People were really sucked in, but that’s great. Isn’t it amazing that stories can still do that? All the smoke and mirrors, everything we know about it, and still it can give us that kind of involvement. It is really wonderful.”

Benedict will be next seen in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness which releases in 2022.

