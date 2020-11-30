Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of the cutest couples of the Tinsel town. It is said that the right person brings out the best in you. The same has happened with Shawn. He revealed that he has become a better person, and all the credit goes to his señorita.

Advertisement

Shawn has learned to stress less about his physical appearance only because of Camila. Continue reading further to know more.

Advertisement

In a candid new interview with GQ, Shawn Mendes opened up about the pressure to look a certain way. He shared that he would often run on very little sleep because he felt he had to “get up two hours early just to be able to work out.” The Canadian crooner, who once believed that “if you don’t work out, you’re going to lose fans,” shared that seeing how Camila responded to criticisms of her body inspired him to relax a little bit more about his appearance.

“[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s,” Shawn Mendes told the outlet, “and it really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life.”

Shawn even said he learned that “taking that extra few hours of sleep, instead of waking up to pump iron, is a better choice sometimes.”

For the unversed, Camila Cabello has a history of clapping back at body shamers. In August 2019, the Havana singer took to her Instagram Story to discuss negative comments she received on a photo she posted.

“Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My Cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach!” she wrote. “But then I was like…of course there are bad pictures, of course, there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f*cking rock, or all muscle, for that matter. But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking perfection that’s not real.”

Well, this is not the first time that we hear Shawn Mendes openly admitting that Camila Cabello has a significant impact on his stress life. We are glad that they both are there for each other.

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Theory Explains How Tom Holland Aka Peter Parker Will Clear His Name

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube