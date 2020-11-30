Who doesn’t know George Clooney? Once the most eligible bachelor’s in town is now a family man. The actor and his human rights attorney wife, Amal Clooney married in 2014, decided to build a life together.

Advertisement

Clooney was very vocal about sharing that fact having Amal in her life changed her life completely. Continue reading further to know more.

Advertisement

George Clooney sat down with Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith and shared a lot about his life with wife Amal Clooney. George, who is currently promoting his new Netflix film Midnight Sky, which he wrote and directed, explained, “There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me.”

George Clooney also revealed that he didn’t plan to ask Amal Clooney to marry him, but that during his “out of the blue” proposal he ended upon his knee for “20 minutes” waiting for her to say yes.

The Michael Clayton star joked, “I finally said, ‘Look, I’m gonna throw my hip out.'” The couple was married for three years before they had their now 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. However, George told Sunday Morning that becoming a parent wasn’t initially a part of the plan either. “We never talked about having kids, and then one day we just said, ‘What do you think?'” he recalled. “We go to the doctor, and you do the ultrasound. They’re like, ‘You got a baby boy!’ and I was like, ‘Baby boy, fantastic!’ And they go, ‘And you got another one there.'”

These days, George Clooney is spending a lot of time at the family’s home in Los Angeles, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done 15 loads of laundry in a day and mop floors, all these doors over here I stained,” he said with a laugh. “I felt like my mother in 1964, because she had two kids and no help.”

Check out the interview of George Clooney below:

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Theory Explains How Tom Holland Aka Peter Parker Will Clear His Name

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube