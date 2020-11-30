British actor Hugh Grant, who has been away from films for almost seven years, has now made a major career comeback with the success of HBO’s The Undoing. The actor now reveals why he took a seven-year break from making movies in the late 2000s.

The Notting Hill actor is well known for playing charmingly blundering leading men in romantic comedies like Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) and Notting Hill (1999). He had unofficially quit acting with 2007 film with Drew Barrymore, Music and Lyrics. However, he briefly returned in 2009 for the widely panned Did You Hear About The Morgans? which received bad reviews and a box office disaster.

Talking about his seven-year-long break from films, Hugh Grant said to Los Angeles Times, “I developed a bad attitude from about 2005 onwards, shortly after Music and Lyrics. I just had enough. Then I went back in 2009 and made another film. At that point, it wasn’t me giving up Hollywood. Hollywood gave me up because I made such a massive turkey with that film with Sarah Jessica Parker [Did You Hear About the Morgans? Whether I wanted to or not after that, the days of being a very well-paid leading man were suddenly gone overnight. It was slightly embarrassing but it left life free for other things.”

When the British actor said other things, it meant he was busy parenting three kids – born in 2012, 2015 and 2018 – with wife Anna Eberstein. The actor said, “I’m an old man with very young children and a very exhausted wife. So it’s just about survival from hour to hour in terms of childcare.”

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant, earlier this month talked about his experience of battling COVID-19. For the unversed, he was diagnosed with Coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic. Talking about all his experience on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, the 60-year-old actor said, “It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat. It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this…a feeling as though an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone.”

Grant then also said that he lost sense of smell, which is a hallmark symptom of the coronavirus.

