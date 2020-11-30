2020 tested everyone’s patience. While the virus is nowhere close to going away, people have decided to not give up and go one with life. Slowly, a lot of things have started functioning again. One such activity is related to cinema. Several movie shoots have started and some of them will be releasing in theatres. One such movie that is all set to release in December is Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984.

A few days ago, Gal and director Patty Jenkins revealed that the film will release not only in theatres but also on HBO Max. Thus, people who can’t go to theatres will be able to watch the new DC movie by sitting at home. Now, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has reacted to the maker’s decision of releasing the film.

Joe Russo was all praises for Wonder Woman 1984 director and called the decision brave. In an interaction with Collider, he said, “I think Patty Jenkins said it best. She made something that she put an incredible amount of love and joy into, and now she’s ready to share it with the world.”

Joe added, “I think it’s incredibly brave and bold of her as a filmmaker. I do think that this is the future of the business. There can be room for both digital and theatrical, and in fact, both could perhaps enhance each other’s business and experience.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Gal Gadot had posted on social media, “It’s time. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too.”

