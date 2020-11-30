Oscar-winning actor Sean Connery aka the first James Bond passes away recently, and it was a dark day for the cinema universe. The actor breathed his last in sleep, and the cause of death was the moat trending point of discussion and speculations. Today, finally, the real cause of the actor’s death is revealed. The details were led out by the leaked death certificate obtained by a media house, and below is all you need to know about the same.

Sean Connery, who was 90, breathed his last on October 31. The actor was at his home in the Bahamas in his final moments. His death came in as a big shock for his fans and the Hollywood as a whole. The cause of his death has finally being revealed.

As per TMZ, who has got their hands on the death certificate of Sean Connery, the actor died of heart failure due to pneumonia and old age, in his sleep. In detail, the certificate states that Connery died of atrial fibrillation — an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can cause poor blood flow.

Talking about his last rites, Sean Connery’s ashes were to be scattered in his home country, which is Scotland. As per People, wife Micheline Roquebrune, said, “We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish. He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland.”

The family is planning to obey Sean Connery’s final wish as soon as the coronavirus scare fades down, and the situation is a bit normal. “Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family’s intention to return to Scotland with him. We would like to organize a memorial service for him in Scotland – that is our hope,” she continued. “But we cannot say when this will happen exactly.”

We pray Sean Connery’s soul rests in peace and our deepest condolences with the family. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

