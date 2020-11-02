On Saturday, October 31st, we lost Sean Connery – he was the first actor to play James Bond in a film. He was 90 and took his last breath in the Bahamas. An official announcement of his death was announced by his family on the same day. Since 2003, after almost bidding adieu to acting, he had moved to the Bahamas to live rest of his life.

Micheline Roquebrune, Sean’s wife of 45 years in the latest development informed that the actor was battling dementia in his final days. She also told about Sean‘s final wish.

In her interview with Mail On Sunday, Sean Connery’s wife informed, “He had dementia, and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.”

She also said, “It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep, and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time, and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted.”

Micheline Roquebrune said Sean Connery “was gorgeous and we had a wonderful life together. He was a model of a man. It is going to be very hard without him; I know that. But it could not last forever, and he went peacefully.”

Back in 2013, a german newspaper (Bild am Sonntag) article carried reports of Michael Caine claiming Sean Connery sufferings from memory loss. This report ultimately led to spreading rumours about Sean having Alzheimer’s disease. Caine then clarified rumours through a Scottish newspaper The Daily Record, in which he said, “This stuff about Alzheimer’s is just nonsense.”

“I can only assume that someone has twisted my words or got the wrong end of the stick,” he added. “I haven’t seen Sean for a couple of years, but my wife and I spoke to him on the phone on his birthday this week, and he was very well. He was fine, in complete control of his senses and his usual self. I have no idea where they are getting this stuff from. I know Sean was quite ill a year or so ago. But he is much better now, and it was never anything to do with his mental state,” added Caine on Sean Connery.

