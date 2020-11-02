Beyonce Has 80,000 Bees, Two Behives Making Hundreds Of Jars Of Honey For THIS Reason

Pop icon Beyonce is known for her unabashed views about the things she cares about. She loves to be upfront about her views which she presents without any filter. Let’s address the ‘bees in the room’, and they’re not few, we’ve 80,000 of them. Singer gets hundreds of jars worth honey from them every year.

In her recent most candid conversation, Beyonce opened up about the beehives she owns and also the reason for doing so. She also goes in detail about what success means for her, and how one could practice reaching their goals eventually.

Edward Enninful, the editor of Vogue, asked her, “What is something I would find surprising about you?” To which, she replied, “I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I’ve had them at my house for a while now.”

“I have around 80,000 bees, and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year,” Beyonce continues. She’s a mother to three exceptional children, Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir, 3. The reason behind the same is her daughters’ allergies. She added about the same, “both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.”

What success is for her? She adds, “Owning my films, clothing lines, and masters is important to me. Your songs, your image and the way you conduct business do not have to be created from a commercial point of view or a male point of view. You can decide what success looks like for yourself. Being number one does not mean better quality. And commercial success certainly doesn’t equate to being impactful.”

Beyonce also opened up about the level of commitment she has for her work. She said, “Once I’ve committed, I give it all of me. I start with identifying my intention and making sure that I am aligned with the collaborators for the same purpose. It takes enormous patience to rock with me. My process is tedious. I review every second of footage several times and know it backwards and forwards.”

“I find every ounce of magic, and then I deconstruct it. I keep building more layers and repeat this editing process for months. I won’t let up until it’s undeniably reached its full potential. I believe my strength is understanding how storytelling, music, lighting, angles, fashion, art direction, history, dance, and editing work together. They are all equally important,” concluded Beyonce.

