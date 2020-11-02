Chrissy Teigen's Beautiful Tattoo To Honour His Late Son With John Legend Will Leave You Speechless!

Chrissy Teigen has been through a rough patch lately after she lost her unborn son Jack due to complications in her pregnancy. On Saturday, the model turned cook took to his Twitter and showcased her new tattoo honouring her late son with husband John Legend.

After the miscarriage, Chrissy took some time off from social media to grieve over what happened and had recently joined back same with a long emotional post which was applauded by Hillary Clinton too.

Chrissy Teigen took to her Twitter account to share the date-night details with husband and singer John Legend and that’s when she gave the first glimpse of her tattoo which read ‘Jack’ their unborn son.

The 30-year-old cookbook author captioned the video, “I have gotten used to my naturally frowny mouth. It’s kind of wild how much I laugh and smile and how it’s still frowny, no matter what lol”

I have gotten used to my naturally frowny mouth. It’s kind of wild how much I laugh and smile and how it’s still frowny, no matter what lol pic.twitter.com/hiyJv7j8YK — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 1, 2020

And along with this Teigen shared a picture of her tattoo, take a look:

It’s just too emotional to see all this.

Chrissy Teigen shared a long post after she made a comeback on social media and shared a long emotional post on Instagram that read, “I didn’t know how to come back to real life so I wrote this piece for Medium with hopes that I can somehow move on but as soon as I posted it, tears flew out because it felt so….final. I don’t want to ever not remember jack. Thank you to everyone who has been so kind. Thank you to the incredible doctors who tried so hard to make our third life a reality. Thank you to my friends and family and our entire household for taking care of me through all the adult diaper changes, bed rest and random hugs. Thank you John for being my best friend and love of my life. A lot of people think of the woman in times like this but I will never forget that john also suffered through these past months, while doing everything he could to take care of me. I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love. I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love.”

It’s just so heart-wrenching to read this.

More power to you, Chrissy Teigen.

