'Spider-Man' Tom Holland Surprises A Young Heart Transplant Patient; Entrusts Him With His Superhero Duties!

Tom Holland is one of the most popular superheroes of MCU. We are desperately waiting to see him in Spider-Man 3. Tom was loved for playing the Marvel hero in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. He has also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame with other Avengers to fight against Thanos.

Recently, in a heartwarming video, we see Tom Holland helping a young heart transplant patient transform into Spider-Man. On Halloween, Jaimie Trueblood took to Twitter and posted a video featuring Holland appearing on-screen for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. He is seen entrusting his Spider-Man duties to a young boy Jerry.

The video features Tom Holland running into a classroom in a rush and saying that even superheroes have to take final exams. The actor then asked Jerry to fill in for him and then we see Jerry is being introduced as Spiderverse’s newest hero: SpiderJerry. The kid looks very excited and even shoots webs from his wrists. Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland has recently arrived in Atlanta after wrapping up his film, Uncharted, to begin shooting for Spider-Man 3. His fellow cast members Jacob Batalon and Zendaya also joined him. Reportedly Jacob and Zendaya will be playing huge roles in the movie. The film will be helmed by Jon Watts and till now it’s been stated that the movie will release in 2021.

Well, how excited are you to watch Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

