Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Attend Halloween Party Sparking Off Dating Rumours

Scott Disick attended a Halloween party on Saturday with Lisa Rinna’s 19-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin sparking off dating rumours. Just days before, the reality TV star was snapped in cosy pics with his former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

Both Scott and Amelia are regulars on the Los Angeles party scene. They both arrived at a Halloween bash together on Saturday evening, where Scott was dressed as Jim Carrey‘s iconic character Ace Ventura from the 1994 film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. The star was seen sporting a floral shirt, red and white striped pants, black boots and sunglasses.

On the other hand, Amelia wore a candy bra, pink shorts, white boots and a pink bob wig.

Scott Disick Parties With Amelia Hamlin After Cozy Pics With Kourtney https://t.co/erFMUOf6wL pic.twitter.com/Mho9bR58sC — Vicki Vannoy (@VickiVannoy) November 1, 2020

The Flip-It Like Disick star, a few days ago, spent some time with Kourtney Kardashian along with Kim Kardashian at a private island trip. He was seen in a series of pictures shared by The Poosh Founder on Instagram on Wednesday, October 28. Kourtney and Scot were seen riding bicycles in one of the pictures. She also captioned it, “Selfie selfie”.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick also shared a picture on his Instagram, wherein he was seen wrapped his arm around Kourtney on the beach. He captioned the picture, “Working on my night moves”, and Kourtney commented with a laughing cat emoji.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated 2006 to 2015. The two reportedly met at mutual friend Joe Francis’s house party in Mexico. Now the two share three children Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8. Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its numerous spin-offs widely covered their on-again-off-again relationship. The show also featured Kourtney’s pregnancies and the births of all three of her children.

Two have been on good terms ever since Disick ended his nearly three-year relationship with Sofia Richie in August. US Weekly also reported citing their sources, that Kourtney would keep their rekindled romance low-key if they ever got back together.

The source said to the publication, “If they were to start dating again, Kourtney would most likely be very private about it. It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there, so there’s just no way she would admit it.”

