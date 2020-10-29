Kourtney Kardashian is time and again hitting the headlines over her relationship. She married Scott Disick back in 2005 and their married life continued till 2015. The couple is even blessed with three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign. Life is a circle, and there can be no better proof than their relationship.

For the unversed, despite a divorce with Kourtney, Scott is a favourite amongst the Kardashians. Be it Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian or momma Kris Jenner – all of them love him like their own. And that’s exactly the reason why he’s been a constant part of their family, even when he moved on with Sofia Richie.

It was earlier this year that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie reportedly called it quits. Soon after, he began making a lot of noise over his reconciliation with Kourtney Kardashian. The reality TV star was even seen wearing her ex-husband’s hoodie. If that wasn’t enough, their social media banter was the talk of the town.

Now, adding to it all, are the recent vacation pictures. As most know, Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday. She surprised the family with a trip to a tropical island and even received backlash for the grand bash even the pandemic. Albeit, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share some sneak peeks with Scott Disick.

Kourtney in the selfie could be seen all smiles as she was enjoying a bicycle ride with her ex. She wore a deep plunging neckline bodysuit and went sans makeup for her look. A stylish black hat and pair of slippers completed her look.

Disick, on the other hand, was giving true beach vibes. He wore a turquoise half sleeves shirt and paired it up with matching shorts.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s vacay pics below:

Could you ever maintain that kind of bond with your former partners? We’re not sure at all.

Meanwhile, Scott called it quits with Sofia Richie back in August. A source close to US Weekly gave details on their split. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently, and they are no longer speaking,” revealed the source.

