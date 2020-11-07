Actor Sean Connery, the first James Bond to ever grace our screens passed away on October 31, 2020. Now, his Never Say Never co-star, Nicaraguan-American model turned actress Babara Carrera has spoken about the actor and some scenes they shared in the movie.

Carrera played SPECTRE assassin, Fatima Blush in the 1983 spy film also starring Kim Basinger as Domino Petachi. The actress revealed that Sean was ‘the quintessential James Bond.’ Read more about it below.

As reported by express.co.uk, Barbara Carrera opened up about her Never Say Never again co-star. She said, “Sean Connery is Bond. He had a magnetism about him that just drew you in. He was a man’s man. He was the kind of person that men wanted to emulate. And women wanted to be dominated by him. He was the quintessential James Bond. I think all the other Bonds have tried to capture that certain magic he had, but it’s just something that can’t be duplicated. It belongs to him and only him alone.”

Barbara Carrera added, “When I looked in his eyes, I saw Bond. It was hard to separate the man from the character. But as I got to know him, I saw things about him that were not totally Bondish. He was a very sensitive man. He appreciated music when we weren’t filming. And even though I was very nervous, he was always patient and kind to me.” She added, “I never forgot how he made me feel. It was magical.”

Calling their romantic scenes’ special,’ Carrera revealed, “He was absolutely a great kisser. Everything that has been said about him is true. But he was also a gentleman and you knew his wife was on set at all moments. He was very vigilant. So the idea of stealing kisses did not occur to us. But the scene was so sacred, so pure. It was so special to me.” The actress also recalled the late actor asking his wife to leave the set during the kissing scenes.

On October 31, Sean Connery passed away at the age of while in the Bahamas. Since 2003, the actor stayed away from the limelight and moved to the Bahamas to live the rest of his life. His wife, Micheline Roquebrune, informed all that the actor was battling dementia in his final days.

