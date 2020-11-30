There are some who die to leave a permanent void in people’s heart and surely, one of them was Chadwick Boseman. Died at the young age of 43, the actor was best known as Black Panther across the globe. Even though he acted in just a limited number of films, T’Challa’s legacy will live on forever.

Yesterday, it was Boseman‘s birthday and sadly, he wasn’t there to celebrate his 44th year. Disney Plus chose this occasion to dedicate a special tribute for the Da 5 Bloods actor and his loyal fans. The tribute was really an unexpected one which left everyone emotional. Below are all the deets you are looking for.

On the 44th birthday of late Chadwick Boseman, Disney Plus dedicated a special tribute to the actor by redesigning the Marvel logo. The introduction of ‘Marvel Studios’ had images and concept art from Black Panther. It featured footage from Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the Marvel logo ft. Chadwick Boseman:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, it was out that the shooting of Black Panther 2 will begin next year in July. A lot of fans are wondering how will the makers go with the sequel’s story. Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa and the titular role in the first film passed away on 28th August this year. People don’t want Marvel to recast anyone for the character. Many have been tweeting to the makers to give Shuri the mantle and make her the Queen of Wakanda. Some even want Michael B Jordan to return and become the king. A recent update regarding the same has revealed that two MCU superheroes will fight each other to win the title.

Reportedly, makers don’t want to just give away Wakanda to anyone directly. Black Panther 2 might witness a fight for the title between Shuri and M’Baku. Actors Letitia Wright and Winston Duke play the respective characters. As reported by Geekosity, both will have to prove they are worthy. Well, if it’s true, we wonder who will the makers let win.

