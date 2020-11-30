One of the highly-awaited Hollywood films on 2020 is Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and it’s just a few days away to be released in theatres in India. The film stars John David Washington as the main protagonist, Dimple Kapadia, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh play important roles in the film.

During a chat, Debicki revealed what it was like to be a part of Tenet’s ensemble. The actress also hailed all her co-stars in the film. She also gushed about the Night Manager star Kenneth Branagh, who plays the role of her husband in the film Tenet.

Talking about Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki said to Pinkvilla, “It was an honour to act opposite Kenneth Branagh playing his wife. I have always loved his work and I’ve seen him obviously in films and things he’s directed and then on stage. He is something of a national treasure in England and he’s pretty seminal to the landscape. You can tell him I said that (laughs). But the most joyous surprise of the whole thing was he is just an extraordinary human being, very kind and very sensitive, and also one of the funniest people I have ever worked within my life. I really felt like I was part of a team with him—we found our rhythm and we supported each other a lot.”

Elizabeth Debicki also praised John David Washington and said that how she admires his work discipline. The 30-year-old actress said, “Then there’s John David Washington… I mean, honestly, I can’t say enough good things about him. His role is extremely physical, and I’ve never seen anybody with that level of the discipline together with that kind of positivity. He did nothing but make people smile all day. He was just a leader of men in that.”

Elizabeth also had a sweet and effective opinion about her co-star Robert Pattinson. She praised him by saying that Pattinson was a fantastic actor, but also an absolutely hysterically funny human being.

And finally, Elizabeth Debicki spoke about her experience working on Tenet with the amazing cast. She said, “I was with these actors every day who, first of all, I deeply respected their performances, but I also found them to be the most beautiful people to work with.”

She concluded by saying, “So I think I was very blessed that amidst often really intense pieces of very high-octane work, I had these people around me. And we were truly bonded by the end of this movie because we were on it for a long time and we experienced a lot of things together in many different countries, so it was really amazing. Genuinely, I love them deeply.”

