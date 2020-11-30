Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds shared a first ser of photos from his upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project, which was directed by Free Guy director Shawn Levy. The film also stars Catherine Keener, Zoe Saldana, and Jennifer Garner in important roles.

Advertisement

As per reports, the science fiction time travel film follows Reynolds’ character, who is forced to go back in time and unite with his 13-year-old self so that he can find his brilliant physicist father. Interestingly, Mark Ruffalo has recently joined the cast and will be playing the role of the brilliant physicist father.

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram shared the two first-look stills and wrote, “Finished our first week on ‘The Adam Project’. In addition to taking these two photos, @netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect.”

As seen in the picture, Ryan Reynolds is followed by young actor Walker Scobell through the woods. Reynolds seemingly in distress and Scobell showing irritation or anger through his body language. While the second still shows a behind-the-scenes of the film where, Reynolds appeared in a bloodied shirt from a recent scene, talking to director Levy in a warmly lit home while they are both focused on a cell phone screen.

While not much is known about the film, reports state that Catherine Keener will be playing the role of antagonist, and Jonathan Tropper is currently writing the latest draft of the film, based on scripts by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

The Adam Project marks as Ryan Reynold’s third Netflix film after his action film “6 Underground” and the upcoming heist movie “Red Notice”. He has another upcoming Netflix film Free Guy, which has also been directed by Shawn Levy.

What do you think about Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming film The Adam Project? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence’s Family Farm Catches Massive Fire, No Casualties Caused

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube