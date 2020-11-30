Actor Dev Patel, who created a storm with his acting talent in Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, is all set to impress us once again. The Lion actor’s upcoming film, The Personal History Of David Copperfield, will release in Indian theatres on December 11.

Directed by Armando Iannucci, the film is a modern take on Charles Dickens’ popular literary classic. The plot revolves around Dickens’ iconic hero David Copperfield, who transitions from a penniless orphan to a flourishing Victorian writer. While Dev Patel plays the titular character, the film also stars Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw and Benedict Wong.

Earlier in an interview, Patel had said he had accidentally elbowed Swinton in the face while working on the film. Prople.com quoted him saying, “I accidentally elbowed Tilda in the mouth.”

Dev Patel continued, “I was so nervous. It was my first scene with her. There’s a whole thing where he is almost about to pass out and he’s trying to find a couch to land on and I was spinning around and flailing and I kind of did like a UFC elbow. And Tilda just stopped and I thought, ‘I just broke Tilda’s teeth in the first scene’. And she was very gracious about it. All of her teeth are intact.”

In August, Dev Patel opened up about The Personal History Of David Copperfield saying, “It’s a coming of age journey. It is about someone who is trying to find his way in life. I can relate to that as a human being. I’m sure millions of others can.” He added, “It’s these fluctuating fortunes of the characters which is really fascinating to observe and it will forever be relevant. So I think the movie is for everyone.”

The Personal History Of David Copperfield is brought to India by PVR Pictures.

