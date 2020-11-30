Amber Heard has been the talk of Tinseltown because of her ongoing legal proceedings with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The two used to be this perfect couple of Hollywood until things went downhill for them and it became public.

Advertisement

The Sun recently won a libel case against the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor and Heard gave them the evidence to support their ‘Wife-Beater’ claims.

Advertisement

Soon after the judgement went viral, Warner Bros mutually decided Johnny Depp to resign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise and it came as a shock to all his fans. Ever since then, his fans have been signing a petition against Amber Heard regarding the removal of her from Aquaman 2 opposite Jason Momoa.

The Aquaman actress was recently spotted with her girlfriend, Bianca Butti in California enjoying horse-riding with friends. Heard looked really pretty wearing an all black ensemble and styled it with black leather boots.

New pics of #AmberHeard with her amazing friends 💕 via Matt Hartman IG ❤️#wearewithyouamberheard #JusticeForAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/yGGRpcgwq5 — Amber Heard Italia Fans (@AmberHeardIT) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the petition against Amber Heard on Change.org has crossed over 1.5 million signatures for removing her from DC’s Aquaman 2. The film was released back in 2018 starring Jason Momoa as the lead and Heard as Princess Mera.

While the film was released, their marriage was in a bad spotlight and their divorce and legal proceedings were the talk of the town. After losing the libel case against The Sun, Johnny Depp also lost on Fantastic Beasts and his fans went crazy and started this petition of getting Heard removed from the Aquaman franchise.

The petition reads, “Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp.”

It further states, “In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard. Since Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp, she has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood.”

“As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser. Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry. Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2,” it concluded.

What are your thoughts on the petition against Amber Heard? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Shawn Mendes Reveals How Camila Cabello Helped Him Accept His Body Better, Says, “It Really Changed My Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube