Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi movie Tenet is just a few days away from its theatrical release in India. The much-awaited film released in other parts of the world in August and September. However, it will debut in India on December 4.

Tenet is expected to come as a sigh of relief for the Indian exhibitors and it looks like it’s good news for them. We say so because the film is having some really encouraging reports as far as its early advance reports are concerned.

As per boxofficeindia.com, the Hollywood big-budget film which has been shot lavishly is receiving huge response already especially for its IMAX format. Reportedly, the film has already managed to sale around 25k tickets which is on par or better than the early sale of Bollywood big films like Baaghi 3 & Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior this year. Although that doesn’t mean the film will do that kind of business because the screening is not on par with these films. Also, a lot of other factors are important for doing that kind of business.

But still, the kind of pre-release sales Tenet has generated in India can be easily considered as excellent.

Tenet has done a worldwide business of $358 million approx so far which makes it 2020’s highest-grossing film globally. It will be interesting to see how much the Indian box office can contribute to the global total.

Meanwhile, Koimoi did a poll recently and asked readers to vote for their most awaited upcoming film this December. Among the three major releases i.e Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 & Indoo Ki Jawaani, the Nolan directorial got the highest votes. The poll which was started on Dec 26 got 421 votes and 44.7% of those went in the favour of Tenet.

The international cast of Tenet includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. The film will release in Indian cinemas in various languages i.e. English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Are you looking forward to the film?

