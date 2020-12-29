While we are waiting for Wonder Woman 3, which was said to be the final part of the Gal Gadot’s solo superhero movies, director Patty Jenkins says she has plans for Wonder Woman 4 already. We already informed you that after Wonder Woman 1984’s good box office collections, Warner Bros. is gearing for a third movie with both Jenkins and Gal Gadot involved.

Wonder Woman 1984 is very well received by the audience as the movie was watched by more than half of HBO Max’s total current subscribers the very day it was released on the platform. Speaking about Jenkins, the director will still work on her upcoming Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron, before Wonder Woman 3.

In a recent interview with EW, Patty Jenkins revealed that she has two more stories planned for Wonder Woman films. She further said that these two stories would bring about the completion of the series. She said, “The story continues after this in movies that I may or may not direct. I have two more stories that become the completion of this story and it’s all about women stepping in as women, in the most loving kind pure and natural way. And making a difference in the world without having to change who they are to do it.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros chief Toby Emmerich had said that Wonder Woman 3 would be the final part of the series. According to Variety, he said, “As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy.”

Well, we wish to see Patty Jenkins directing Wonder Woman 3 as well as 4. What are your views on it? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

